Rock Springs High School Speech And Debate Team Has Success

RIVERTON — Last weekend in Riverton, Wyoming, the Rock Springs High School Speech and Debate Team had phenomenal success.

In the novice division, Esther Bae and Quin Murcray took 3rd in Policy Debate with Quin reaching semifinals and Esther taking 4th in Extemporaneous Speaking. Seanna Latimer and Henry Thompson took 2nd place in Policy debate. In Poetry Lilly Jensen took 4th, Amaya Hayes took 2nd, and Adley Robbins placed 1st. Parker Gardner took 6th place in novice Impromptu with Quin Murcray taking 2nd and Esther Bae taking 1st. Addley Robbins also took 5th place in novice Congressional Debate and Kennedy Thompson taking 2nd in novice oratory.

In the varsity division, Madison Corbitt reached semifinals in Lincoln-Douglas debate. Sarah Stucki and Liz Chollak reach semi-finals in Extemporaneous Speaking with Ian Fletcher taking 4th place and Colin Murcray taking 3rd.

Ian Fletcher and his debate partner, Brody White, took 4th in Policy Debate with Colin Murcray and his partner, Makayla Kramer taking 3rd. Brody White also took 3rd in Congressional Debate and Makayla Kramer took 6th in Oratory. Ian Fletcher also placed 6th in Impromptu. CeeJay Berg took 4th in Humorous Interpretation and 2nd in Dramatic Interpretation. Brendan Kachnowski also placed in Dramatic Interpretation taking 3rd and taking 1st in poetry.

Building off this success, the team will be taking some members of their team to compete in the Golden Desert Speech Tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada the 16th through the 19th of November.