Rock Springs High School Student Injured In Utah Crash; Community Raising Money To Help With Medical Expenses

ROCK SPRINGS — Codeajay Pacheco a student at Rock Springs High School was severely injured in a Saturday crash that occurred in Utah.

Rock Springs Cheer Head Coach Dena Douchant has started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for medical expenses.

According to an update on the GoFundMe page,

Update on Codea’s status: Last I got word, Codea has a broken clavicle, broken wrist, laceration to her liver, a air pocket in her lungs and 4 broken vertebrae. She is breathing on her own, and we just hope and pray that she continues to be strong and heal well. Please help in anyway you can. Whether its a donation of any amount or sharing our post to spread the word. Thank you all for your kindness.” – Cheer Head Coach Dena Douchant

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred around 11:45 am near the 181-mile marker on I-80 westbound.

The crash involved two semis and the car which was carrying four people. Two of the car’s passengers identified by the Utah Highway Patrol as a 21-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected in the crash. Both of the passengers who were ejected were flown to University Hospital and Primary Children’s.

The driver identified as a 20-year-old woman was taken to Park City Hospital and was then flown to another hospital.

An infant who was reported to have been properly restrained was uninjured.