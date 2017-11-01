Rock Springs High School Thespian Troupe Wins Scarecrow Challenge

ROCK SPRINGS – Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters announced Rock Springs High School Thespian Troupe as the winner of the 2017 Scarecrow Challenge.

The Troupe was presented with a winner’s trophy, a $50 gift card. And as a bonus, the Rock Springs High School Thespian Troupe scarecrow with be featured on all the promotional material for next year’s event.

.



.

Big Brothers Big Sisters hosted the 2nd Annual Scarecrow Challenge in conjunction with the Rock Springs Downtown URA.

The Challenge was a fundraiser for Big Brothers BigSisters and an opportunity to engage local businesses, as well as the public, in decorating downtown during the annual Halloween Stroll.

“This year’s Scarecrow Challenge was a huge success. There were 18 businesses and organizations who participated, and I think the results speak for themselves. Downtown looked amazing, the community enjoyed viewing all the wonderful scarecrows, and I believe everyone involved had agreat time building their special scarecrow,” said Kathy Vasa, Community Engagement Director for the Sweetwater Branch of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“I received a lot of positive feedback from this year’s event and I expect it to grow next year. And all funds raised through the fundraiser will be used to support youth mentoring right here in SweetwaterCounty.”

.



.

Vasa informed the Troupe of their win as they were preparing for the last night’s performance of the haunted house at the high school on Halloween evening.

Local businesses, clubs and organizations paid $25 for a scarecrow frame. The scarecrows were placed in the large downtown Rock Springs flower pots where they were on display for the entire week before the annual Halloween Stroll.

During the stroll attendees were asked to vote on their favorite scarecrow. When the votes were tallied,Rock Springs High School Thespian Troupe was the top pick with an overwhelming 92% of the vote.