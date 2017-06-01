Rock Springs High School’s Energy Resource Academy Hosts Awards Banquet

ROCK SPRINGS — On Wednesday, May 10th, Rock Springs High School’s Energy Resource Academy had their annual awards banquet at the Broadway Theater.
Mr. Colby Lynch, former Academy Sophomore Composition teacher, and current vice-principal at RSJHS, was the keynote speaker. He spoke about the fact that everyone faces adversity at some point in life. He asked the students to really think about how they would let adversity affect them. Would it make them stronger and want to fight on, or would they let it derail them and leave them empty? He also mentioned the many accomplishments this group achieved during the year, which included an Eagle Scout, National Honor Society, and All -State athletes.
Multiple awards were presented to students by the teachers of the Energy Academy: Academy director Tony Yerkovich, Geology teacher Deb Tamosauskas, World Geography/History teacher Liz Sedey, Sophomore Composition teacher Tami Kothe, Energy Tech II teachers Jeff Castagna, and Greg Buel. Cake and punch were served following the ceremony.
Sophomore Class:
Outstanding Geology Student: Chester Townsend
Outstanding Energy Tech I Student: Jennifer Gonzalez
Outstanding Geography Student: Kaitlyn Overy
Outstanding Sophomore Composition student: Anthony Erramouspe
Non Sibi was awarded to Karla Duarte
Finis Origine Pendant was awarded to Maricruz Hernandez
Junior Class:
Outstanding Energy Tech II Student: Jael Smith
Outstanding Government Student: Jensen Cherny
Outstanding Academy Ambassador: Fabian Martinez
Leadership Award: Emily Quigley
Senior class:
Most Outstanding Senior: Josh Tepera
One thousand dollar scholarships were awarded to the following seniors:
Josh Tepera
Sara Thompson
Chris Clark
Seth Mackley
All students pictured in the Energy Academy photo include:
Front row:
Emily Ouigley, Mason McDowell, Martin Ayala, Jose Parra, Angel Portillo, Anthony Erramouspe, Padon Lapp and Charles Larson.
Back row:
Thomas Heikes, Kaity Overy, Andrew Croft, Braden Doak, Emily Lininger, Garrett Isaacson, Jael Smith, Evelyn Martinez, Jody Butler, Jensen Cherny, Chris Clark, Keith Tiggs, Chester Townsend, Sara Thompson, Josh Tepera, Brayden Rondonelli, Jared Lange, Jacksun Hayashida, Kingdom Wanjoku, Kenyon Comstock, Andy Daley, John Johnson, Kevin Liu, Brady Anderson, Wyatt Yenny, Blaze Nations, Pedro Gonzalez, Tim Morgan, Mason Bitters, Karla Duarte, Jennifer Jauregui and Keith Marinez.