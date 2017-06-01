Rock Springs High School’s Energy Resource Academy Hosts Awards Banquet

ROCK SPRINGS — On Wednesday, May 10th, Rock Springs High School’s Energy Resource Academy had their annual awards banquet at the Broadway Theater.

Mr. Colby Lynch, former Academy Sophomore Composition teacher, and current vice-principal at RSJHS, was the keynote speaker. He spoke about the fact that everyone faces adversity at some point in life. He asked the students to really think about how they would let adversity affect them. Would it make them stronger and want to fight on, or would they let it derail them and leave them empty? He also mentioned the many accomplishments this group achieved during the year, which included an Eagle Scout, National Honor Society, and All -State athletes.

Multiple awards were presented to students by the teachers of the Energy Academy: Academy director Tony Yerkovich, Geology teacher Deb Tamosauskas, World Geography/History teacher Liz Sedey, Sophomore Composition teacher Tami Kothe, Energy Tech II teachers Jeff Castagna, and Greg Buel. Cake and punch were served following the ceremony.

Sophomore Class:

Outstanding Geology Student: Chester Townsend

Outstanding Energy Tech I Student: Jennifer Gonzalez

Outstanding Geography Student: Kaitlyn Overy

Outstanding Sophomore Composition student: Anthony Erramouspe

Non Sibi was awarded to Karla Duarte

Finis Origine Pendant was awarded to Maricruz Hernandez

Junior Class:

Outstanding Energy Tech II Student: Jael Smith

Outstanding Government Student: Jensen Cherny

Outstanding Academy Ambassador: Fabian Martinez

Leadership Award: Emily Quigley

Senior class:

Most Outstanding Senior: Josh Tepera

One thousand dollar scholarships were awarded to the following seniors:

Josh Tepera

Sara Thompson

Chris Clark

Seth Mackley

All students pictured in the Energy Academy photo include:

Front row:

Emily Ouigley, Mason McDowell, Martin Ayala, Jose Parra, Angel Portillo, Anthony Erramouspe, Padon Lapp and Charles Larson.

Back row:

Thomas Heikes, Kaity Overy, Andrew Croft, Braden Doak, Emily Lininger, Garrett Isaacson, Jael Smith, Evelyn Martinez, Jody Butler, Jensen Cherny, Chris Clark, Keith Tiggs, Chester Townsend, Sara Thompson, Josh Tepera, Brayden Rondonelli, Jared Lange, Jacksun Hayashida, Kingdom Wanjoku, Kenyon Comstock, Andy Daley, John Johnson, Kevin Liu, Brady Anderson, Wyatt Yenny, Blaze Nations, Pedro Gonzalez, Tim Morgan, Mason Bitters, Karla Duarte, Jennifer Jauregui and Keith Marinez.