Rock Springs Historical Museum Hosts Interactive Train Exhibit

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Historical Museum is hosting the Children’s Museum of Cheyenne’s Mobile Museum, “STEAMing Across Wyoming”.

The interactive children’s museum will be housed in the Rock Springs Historical Museum fire station located at 201 B Street starting March 5 through April 7.

The public is invited to a ribbon cutting by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce scheduled for March 8 starting at 5:30 pm. Light refreshments will be offered.

The Mobile Museum celebrates Wyoming by taking children on an inspired learning journey around the state by train.

Activities begin at a train depot and then work their way through various train cars featuring Wyoming themed adventures.

Activities include planning a trip using maps and major geographic features throughout Wyoming, preparing for departure packing a (pretend) healthy lunch, a weigh station where children can weigh themselves to compare to animals of different shapes and sizes, and finally drive a train using all the gears, levers, bells and whistles.

The Mobile Museum also has stations for coloring, working with building blocks and gears, and a space to sit a read.

While “STEAMing Across Wyoming” is targeted specifically for ages two through seven, it’s really fun for the whole family, and was created using Universal Design so children of all abilities can interact next to their peers.

All the activities presented by the Mobile Museum foster learning in STEAM, areas of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

Each of the train cars is self-guided, with prompts and photos so children and adults can work together to discover animal facts, weights and measurements, history and mechanics while having fun as a group.

In addition, special guests Bernie and the puppets from the Rock Springs Library will present a train themed puppet show Thursday, March 29th starting at 6:30 p.m. for a special family evening story time at the Museum.

Thanks to funding by Sweetwater BOCES the Mobile Museum is able to be free and open to the public for the duration of its stay.

“STEAMing Across Wyoming” will be open during the Rock Springs Historical Museums regular hours, from 10 am to 5 pm Monday through Saturday, and for this display only, Thursday evenings until 8:00 p.m.

The RSHM will be closed Friday, March 30th in observance of Good Friday.