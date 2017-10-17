Rock Springs Historical Museum Unveils Updated Logo

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Historical Museum has unveiled its new logo to help promote the Museum’s place as a cornerstone of Rock Spring’s Downtown.

The new logo retains the iconic image of the Historical Museum used in the past and has updated it with the color palette used by the City and Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency.

The Museum’s new logo will help build a unified message for the community of the downtown area as a destination.

“The Rock Springs Historical Museum’s mission is to Preserve, Protect, and Present our local history,” Museum Coordinator Jennifer Messer said. “The new logo looks both to the past and the future and shows our commitment to caring for and showing off our local history.”

The Rock Historical Museum staff are working to create new displays, bring in local authors and historical presentations, and to encourage downtown pedestrian activity. Staff will be rolling out a new website in early 2018 and invites visitors to see all the changes being made at the Rock Historical Museum.