Rock Springs Hosts Jim Stark Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament [PHOTOS]

ROCK SPRINGS– The Annual Jim Stark Golden Gloves Memorial Boxing Tournament took place on Cinco De Mayo, May 5, at the Rock Springs High School gymnasium.

The tournament featured several great bouts, including an exciting main event featuring Rock Springs’ Wrylee Padilla and Cheyenne’s Isiah Tafoya.

Padilla earned the victory by decision in a hard-fought battle.

In another exciting bout, local boxer Sarah Garrison earned a win over Idaho boxer Niyomi Olivia.

Boxers from clubs in Wyoming, Idaho, and South Dakota fought at the tournament.

Boxers from Rocks Boxing Club included Christopher Meadows, Christina Cruz, Carter Meadows, Zach Godines, Emily Garrison, Cory Gwin, Dakota Stocks, Sarah Garrison, and Wrylee Padilla.

Other Wyoming boxers included Cheyenne’s Izaeyh Dominquez, Jacory Dyson, Aniya Peterson, and Isiah Tafoya; Casper’s Alexsandro Johnson, Amber Costalez, and Alize Munoz; Rawlins’ Monica Garcia, Adan Garcia, and Moisan Fonseca; and Lander’s David Bain.



Check out some photos below of some of the Rocks Boxing athletes in their bouts at the Golden Gloves tournament.





Emily Garrison took on Annalisa Yupe of Fort Hall, Idaho for the 100 pounds, 11-12 years female bout.



For the 190 pounds mens bout, Cory Gwin went up against David Bain of Lander.



Dakota Stocks fought Gabriel Hausman of Rapid City, South Dakota for the 125 pounds, 15-16 years boys bout.



Sarah Garrison battled Niyomi Olivia of Fort Hall, Idaho in the 119 pounds, 15-16 years female bout.



In the main event, 132-pounds champion Wrylee Padilla took on the 141-pounds champion Isiah Tafoya of Cheyenne.