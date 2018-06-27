Come Celebrate our Diverse City, International Day is Back!

This year’s International Day celebration will be held on July 14th in Bunning Park, downtown Rock Springs.

The event opens at 8 a.m. with a pancake fundraiser breakfast for the Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs. Followed by live entertainment starting at 10 a.m.

International Day is a continuation of a tradition started nearly 100 years ago to honor and appreciate the diverse cultural heritages of the citizens of Rock Springs. Today we continue that tradition by honoring those who came before and those who are here today with the sights, sounds and flavors of cultures from around the world that have come together here and make this city special.

Featured Acts

  • Tony Corona
  • Dave Pedri and the EIO Band
  • The Beggarmen
  • Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl de Utah
  • WOFA Afro Fusion Dance Company
  • Red Desert Rapture Belly Dancing
  • Pan Jumbies
  • Potcheen

Admission to the event is free to the public. In addition to free performances throughout the day, there will be a wide range of free kid’s activities, crafts, games from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendors will be in the park serving visitors with delicious foods, tasty treats and crafts of all kinds. Also, 30 beers from around the world will be available for your enjoyment.

We encourage you to visit us online at www.RSInternationalDay.com or find us on Facebook for more details about our upcoming celebration and learn more about the cultural heritage of our community!

International Days 2017

*International Day is organized by an all-volunteer committee and made possible in part by our sponsors.

