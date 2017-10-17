Rock Springs Jr. High Volleyball Wraps Up Season

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs Jr. High volleyball season finished up on Saturday, October 14, with their conference tournaments in Evanston and Rock Springs.

The 7th and 8th grade A teams played their conference tournament in Evanston, while the 7th and 8th grade B teams finished up at home in their conference tournament.

7th Grade A Team Takes Second

The 7th grade A team took second place in the conference tournament on Saturday in Evanston. They missed the first place title in a close match with Big Piney, which went into three games.