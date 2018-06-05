Rock Springs Junior High Still Accepting Enrollment for Summer School Program

PRESS RELEASE – Attention Rock Springs parents of future 7th, 8th, and 9th grade students, Rock Springs Junior High is still accepting enrollment into the RSJH summer school program.

This program will run for 2 weeks (July 16th – July 27th). It is a great opportunity for these students to engage in reading, writing, social studies and social skills activities through highly engaging and exciting learning opportunities.

Incoming 7th grade students will also experience the ins and outs of RSJH, likewise future freshman students will take field trips to RSHS for the same experience.

If you are interested please call or stop by Rock Springs Jr. High at 307-352-3474 located at 3500 Foothill Blvd.