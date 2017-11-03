Rock Springs Kids Kill It At Wild West Motocross Championship

TOOELE — On Saturday Oct 28, Rock Springs kids received trophies at the Wild West Series Motocross Championship 2017 summer banquet in Tooele, Utah.

In the picture left to right:

Alessio Chavez- 1st in the 50cc 7-8 year old class, 1st in the 50cc open class, and 6th in the 65cc 7-9 year old class

Dayton Stott – 1st place in the 65cc 7-9 year old class, 1st in the 65cc open class, 4th in the 85cc 7-11 year old class

Jace Stott- 3rd in the 65cc 7-9 year old class, 5th in the 65cc open, 4th in the 50cc 7-8 year old, 4th in the 50cc open

Ethan Web- 2nd in the 65cc 7-9 year old, 2nd in the 65cc open

Cielee Sweets- 2nd in the 65-85cc girls class and 4th in the 65 cc 7-9 year old.

This weekend they start the High Altitude Arena Cross presented by RSMX.

These events take place at the Sweetwater Events Complex on Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 am.