Rock Springs Kmart Will Close

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Kmart is closing as part of a round of closures. The following was announced by Sears Holding:
“As our Chairman and CEO Eddie Lampert communicated in a blog post today, on Friday, July 7, the company informed associates at eight Sears and 35 Kmart stores that their stores would be closing by early October. (All of these stores will close in early October except for one Sears store that will close in early August.)
Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.“Customers can use the store locator function on our web sites to find the location of their nearest Kmart and Sears stores.
Liquidation sales will begin as early as July 13 at all closing stores. Following is a complete list of the impacted stores.”
Kmart 104 Highway 31 North Athens AL
Kmart 635 Skyland Blvd Tuscaloosa AL
Kmart 3340 E Andy Devine Ave Kingman AZ
Kmart 2526 W Northern Avenue Phoenix AZ
Kmart 4325 Broadway Eureka CA
Kmart 7200 Arlington Avenue Riverside CA
Kmart 12412 U S 19 Hudson FL
Kmart 4717 South Florida Avenue Lakeland FL
Kmart 20505 South Dixie Hwy Miami FL
Kmart 8245 N Florida Ave Tampa FL
Kmart 2500 Airport Thruway Columbus GA
Kmart 1300 S Madison Avenue Douglas GA
Kmart W-201 Neider Road Coeur D’Alene ID
Kmart 2828 N Broadway Anderson IN
Kmart 2520 Nicholasville Road Lexington KY
Kmart 2760 Frederica Street Owensboro KY
Kmart 140 Whalon Street Fitchburg MA
Kmart 1277 Liberty Street Springfield MA
Kmart 801 N Lincoln Road Escanaba MI
Kmart 1290 N Monroe Street Monroe MI
Kmart 1515 W Bell Street Glendive MT
Kmart 1000 3Rd Street Nw Great Falls MT
Kmart 2975 E Sahara Blvd Las Vegas NV
Kmart 200 S Washington St Herkimer NY
Kmart 601 Woodman Dr Dayton OH
Kmart 12501 Rockside Rd Garfield Heights OH
Kmart 1801 W Alexis Road Toledo OH
Kmart 501 S E Washington Blvd Bartlesville OK
Kmart 2323-2327 N Harrison Shawnee OK
Kmart 4401 Buffalo Road Erie PA
Kmart 2011 Hoffmeyer Road Florence SC
Kmart 732 Old Hickory Blvd Jackson TN
Kmart 4670 S 900 East Salt Lake City UT
Kmart 3533 Franklin Road S W Roanoke VA
Kmart 2450 Foothill Blvd Rock Springs WY
Sears** 1607 36Th Street Peru IL
Sears 757 E Lewis & Clark Pkwy Clarksville IN
Sears** 154 28B W Hively Ave Elkhart IN
Sears* 120 Us Highway 41 Schererville IN
Sears 2310 E Kansas Ave Garden City KS
Sears** 6945 Us Route 322 Cranberry PA
Sears** 3060 Clarksville Street Paris TX
Sears** 7630 Pershing Blvd Kenosha WI
*Store at this location will close in early August. All other stores will close in early October.
**Store at this location will close in early October. The Sears Auto Center will close in late July.