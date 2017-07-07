Rock Springs Kmart Will Close

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Kmart is closing as part of a round of closures. The following was announced by Sears Holding:

“As our Chairman and CEO Eddie Lampert communicated in a blog post today, on Friday, July 7, the company informed associates at eight Sears and 35 Kmart stores that their stores would be closing by early October. (All of these stores will close in early October except for one Sears store that will close in early August.)

Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.“Customers can use the store locator function on our web sites to find the location of their nearest Kmart and Sears stores.

Liquidation sales will begin as early as July 13 at all closing stores. Following is a complete list of the impacted stores.”

Kmart 104 Highway 31 North Athens AL

Kmart 635 Skyland Blvd Tuscaloosa AL

Kmart 3340 E Andy Devine Ave Kingman AZ

Kmart 2526 W Northern Avenue Phoenix AZ

Kmart 4325 Broadway Eureka CA

Kmart 7200 Arlington Avenue Riverside CA

Kmart 12412 U S 19 Hudson FL

Kmart 4717 South Florida Avenue Lakeland FL

Kmart 20505 South Dixie Hwy Miami FL

Kmart 8245 N Florida Ave Tampa FL

Kmart 2500 Airport Thruway Columbus GA

Kmart 1300 S Madison Avenue Douglas GA

Kmart W-201 Neider Road Coeur D’Alene ID

Kmart 2828 N Broadway Anderson IN

Kmart 2520 Nicholasville Road Lexington KY

Kmart 2760 Frederica Street Owensboro KY

Kmart 140 Whalon Street Fitchburg MA

Kmart 1277 Liberty Street Springfield MA

Kmart 801 N Lincoln Road Escanaba MI

Kmart 1290 N Monroe Street Monroe MI

Kmart 1515 W Bell Street Glendive MT

Kmart 1000 3Rd Street Nw Great Falls MT

Kmart 2975 E Sahara Blvd Las Vegas NV

Kmart 200 S Washington St Herkimer NY

Kmart 601 Woodman Dr Dayton OH

Kmart 12501 Rockside Rd Garfield Heights OH

Kmart 1801 W Alexis Road Toledo OH

Kmart 501 S E Washington Blvd Bartlesville OK

Kmart 2323-2327 N Harrison Shawnee OK

Kmart 4401 Buffalo Road Erie PA

Kmart 2011 Hoffmeyer Road Florence SC

Kmart 732 Old Hickory Blvd Jackson TN

Kmart 4670 S 900 East Salt Lake City UT

Kmart 3533 Franklin Road S W Roanoke VA

Kmart 2450 Foothill Blvd Rock Springs WY

Sears** 1607 36Th Street Peru IL

Sears 757 E Lewis & Clark Pkwy Clarksville IN

Sears** 154 28B W Hively Ave Elkhart IN

Sears* 120 Us Highway 41 Schererville IN

Sears 2310 E Kansas Ave Garden City KS

Sears** 6945 Us Route 322 Cranberry PA

Sears** 3060 Clarksville Street Paris TX

Sears** 7630 Pershing Blvd Kenosha WI

*Store at this location will close in early August. All other stores will close in early October.

**Store at this location will close in early October. The Sears Auto Center will close in late July.