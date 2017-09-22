Rock Springs Legacy Gym Gymnastic 2017 State Meet Results

ROCK SPRINGS– Legacy Gymnastics team is back on task…Not that they ever really stopped working! The summer was filled with gymnastics camps throughout the state and the nation.

One of our level 8 gymnasts went all the way to Tennessee to attend Flip Fest 2017! All this hard work has paid off, as many girls have moved up in levels and improved difficult skills.

Take a look at these outstanding scores from the 2017 State Meet:

Level 2

Emma Nelson had an all-around score of 35.45

Tayleigh Paoli had an all-around score of 35.10

BreeAnna Sweeney had an all-around score of 34.9

Brittany Sweeney had an all-around score of 33.425

Jayli Hansen had an all-around score of 33.125

Cambry Constantino had an all-around score of 33.0

Abbi Scott had an all-around score of 31.0

Kenliee Gross had an all-around score of 30.2

Level 3

Naomi Kirkwood had an all-around score of 34.05

Scotlyn Dewitt had an all-around score of 33.225

Nia Cain had an all-around score of 33.075

Korbyn Hay had an all-around score of 32.85

Kenidee Scott had an all-around score of 30.475

Azalia Ruiz had an all-around score of 29.8

Blayke Daley had an all-around score of 29.725

Olivia Davies had an all-around score of 29.450

Molly Thompson had an all-around score of 28.95

Level 4

Neveah Anderson had an all-around score of 34.3

Brooke East had an all-around score of 32.8

Kierra Bell had an all-around score of 32.725

Myla Ruiz had an all-around score of 31.975

Ireland Lew had an all-around score of 31.225

Abigail Crockett had an all-around score of 30.075

Jendaya Coletti had an all-around score of 29.9

Level 5

Tae Rall had an all-around score of 31.175

Level 7

Ava Andrews had an all-around score of 34.7

Level 8

Ali Lange had an all-around score of 33.05

More notable scores:

Emma Nelson scored 9.175 on vault

Tayliegh Paoli scored 9.0 on floor

BreeAnna Sweeney scored 9.15 on beam

Naomi Kirkwood scored 9.0 on vault

Kenidee Scott 9.125 scored on vault

Neveah Anderson scored 9.05 on floor

Myla Ruiz scored 9.0 on floor

Ireland Lew scored 9.1 on floor

Ava Andrews scored 9.375 on vault and 9.525 on floor

Ali Lange scored 9.3 on floor.

With an athletic mindset and determination in their hearts, the gymnastics team aim to achieve higher goals and meet new challenges. Just wait until State this year! Watch out America, these gymnasts mean business!