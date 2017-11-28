Rock Springs Library Hosting Author C.M. Wendelboe On Dec. 8

ROCK SPRINGS — Wyoming mystery author C.M. Wendelboe is visiting Rock Springs on Friday, Dec. 8. Stop by Rock Springs Library, 400 C. Street, at noon to see him. He will be talking about his books and giving tips to anyone looking to get published.

Wendelboe’s books include the Spirit Road Mystery series and his newly released novels “Backed to the Wall: A Tucker Ashley Western Adventure” and “Hunting the Five Point Killer: A Bitter Wind Mystery.”

Wendelboe entered the law enforcement profession when he was discharged from the Marines as the Vietnam War was winding down. In the 1970s, his career included assisting federal and tribal law enforcement agencies. He moved to Gillette and found his niche, where he remained a sheriff’s deputy for more than 25 years. In addition, he was a longtime firearms instructor at the local college and within the community.

During his 38-year career in law enforcement, he had served successful stints as police chief, policy adviser, and other supervisory roles for several agencies. Yet he always has felt most proud of “working the street.” He was a patrol supervisor when he retired to pursue his true vocation as a fiction writer.

