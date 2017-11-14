Rock Springs Library Hosts Thanksgiving Themed Family Evening Story Time

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs Library is hosting its Thanksgiving themed Family Evening Story Time: Turkeys, Turkeys, Turkeys, this Thursday, November 16, at 6:30 pm.

The Thanksgiving themed event is a family friendly story time. Along with stories, there will also be a puppet show and crafts for the whole family to enjoy.

For more information, you can visit the Family Evening Story Time event page by clicking, here.



Winter Reading Program

While enjoying the Thanksgiving event at the library, people can also sign up for the Winter Reading Program.

If children ages 0 through 12th grade read 600 minutes during the winter, they can win a plush yeti toy. They can also earn additional prizes after 200 and 400 minutes of reading.

Adults can also sign up for the Winter Reading Program. They can log their reading time and enter to win a Yeti cooler.