Rock Springs Local Writes Emotional Actors’ Mission Play About Addiction

ROCK SPRINGS – Donovan Rawlings, a Rock Springs local and one of the founding members of the Actors’ Mission, is in his final weekend of putting on his original play, “Johnny Boy.”

The play was written by him, he is one of the directors, and he acts in the play as well.

“It’s called ‘dir-acting,’” said Roy Hansen, one of the cast members and another longtime member of the Actors’ Mission.

“Johnny Boy” is a play about the family of a person who is in the downward spiral of an alcohol addiction. The addicted individual has gone beyond the point of no return.

“I wanted to do something real,” said Rawlings. “We spend a great deal of time, and rightly so, on teenage alcoholism, teenage suicide, teenage problems. There isn’t as much devoted to adults, especially between the ages of 40 and 55.”

The play is unique because it was written for the actors playing the parts and the stage it’s on. It’s about half based on Rawlings’ real experiences with a family dealing with addiction.

“I wrote it with certain actors in mind because I knew they would act the parts and make them better,” said Rawlings. “As it turns out, they have performed better than I could have envisioned. I am very proud of my cast,” said Rawlings.

Johnny Boy is a heady dose of emotion and it’s for adults, but it’s not without some humor.

“I have a different sense of humor. People will tell you that. Those who know me might not spin that in a positive way,” said Rawlings with a laugh and a smile.

Rawlings said the play was a bit of a cathartic experience to write and that it shows the community something that touches almost everybody.

“But I put a twist in the end, which I can’t tell you,” said Rawlings. He also said they trash the set toward the end of each show, which is always a lot of fun to do.

If the community is up for an emotional original show, the final show dates are Saturday, March 25 at 7pm and Sunday, March 26 at 2pm. Shows are at the Elk’s Lodge.

Save room for a meal because the Actors’ Mission will feed you before the show.

Tickets are always free, but donations are appreciated.