Rock Springs Main Street/URA Announces February Volunteer of the Month – Sharon Gray

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is pleased to announce their February Volunteer of the Month – Sharon Gray.

Sharon moved to Rock Springs from Casper twenty five years ago and worked in the oil and gas industry until recently. Not only has she been volunteering for various projects in Downtown Rock Springs, but she was also appointed to the Rock Springs Historical Board in November, 2017 and currently serves as the vice-chairwoman. Sharon enjoys working in the museum, learning more about the history of Rock Springs and participating in various activities.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA will be installing new artwork in the Art Underground Gallery next month and Sharon, along with her family, helped remove the existing artwork and signs. Not only does Sharon volunteer but so does her family – husband Dave, daughters Jessica & Kelly and son-in-law, Jack.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Develop, and Arts & Culture. For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com