Rock Springs Main Street/URA Announces July Volunteer Of The Month – Heather Anderson

ROCK SPRINGS — Heather Anderson was born and raised in Rock Springs, WY. She studied accounting at the University of Wyoming (GO POKES!) and is a Certified Public Accountant. She works at RSNB Bank as the Senior Lending Officer and helps local businesses finance their growth in our community. Heather loves promoting economic growth and recreation in our city.

Heather and her husband, Warren, owned High Desert Polaris-KTM for 17 years and specialized in selling a “Lifestyle of FUN” with motorcycles, ATV’s, side by sides, watercraft and snowmobiles.

Heather and Warren are committed to making Rock Springs a better place for our youth to grow up, including their daughter Ashley.

Whether it’s coaching youth basketball and softball teams, building new softball cages at a local park, improving a playground at the Catholic School or helping out with a City Mural, Heather and Warren are there to help make our community a better place!

Heather and Warren allowed their building on Second Street to be one of the canvases for the latest round of murals. Heather donated over 40 hours to the project, working with the artist, volunteers, and community to assist with the mural.

