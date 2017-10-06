Rock Springs Main Street/URA Announces September Volunteers Of The Month – Rocky Mountain Bank Staff

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is pleased to announce their September Volunteers of the Month – the staff from Rocky Mountain National Bank.

Rocky Mountain Bank has been the presenting sponsor of the Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews event for the past several years. In addition to their cash sponsorship, the staff from the bank spends the entire day at the event, volunteering to check ID’s and wristband those over 21. Their time equates to over 50 hours for the day alone! Those volunteering include Courtney McCauley, Karrie Savala, Suzette Williams, Tina Shalata, and Jennifer Hardman.

According to Suzette Williams, VP Market Manager for Rocky Mountain Bank, “Being a small community bank, we like to be as involved as we can in the community, this is very important to us all here at Rocky Mountain Bank.”

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.