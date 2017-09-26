Rock Springs Main Street/URA Announces Winner Of The 2017 Best Salsa Award From The 1st Annual Salsa Sip & Stroll

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) hosted their first annual Salsa Sip & Stroll on Saturday, September 23. The event gave folks the opportunity to sample various salsas from downtown merchants along with cerveza samples from Western Wyoming Beverages.

Strollers were also invited to vote for their favorite salsa. With nearly 200 ballots cast, the winner of the 2017 Best Salsa was named Mi Pueblito (located at 726 Pilot Butte).

Other participating merchants included: