Rock Springs Man Arrested For Alleged Meth Possession And Delivery

ROCK SPRINGS — According to Chief Pacheco on the evening of September 29th, 2017 Officers and Detectives of the Rock Springs Police Department conducted a search warrant operation at 113 Pyramid Drive after information was developed concerning illegal drug activities occurring at that location.

In an operation involving Detectives of the Rock Springs Police Street Crimes Unit (SCU) information was developed that methamphetamine was being sold and consumed at 113 Pyramid Drive. The search warrant operation located methamphetamine as well as related use paraphernalia.

Steve Kiskis (48) of Rock Springs was located during the search warrant operation and arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance-methamphetamine, subsequent offense. Kiskis was also arrested for Delivery of a Controlled Substance-methamphetamine. He was incarcerated at the Sweetwater County Detention Facility.

All persons are innocent until proven guilty.