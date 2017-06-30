Rock Springs Man Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit

ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs man is behind bars after leading county deputies on a high-speed pursuit late Thursday night, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said today.

Deputy Sheriff Aaron Sprecher was patrolling in the Blairtown Road area in Rock Springs at around 10:45 PM when he observed a tan Toyota Camray being driven erratically. When he tried to stop the Toyota the driver accelerated, fleeing west along the Blairtown Road. The Camray continued west at speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour, then south onto the Little Bitter Creek Road after briefly running off the roadway.

The pursuit continued at high speed for another five miles, when the Camray stopped and the driver, Brian J. Allen, 48, of Rock Springs, leapt out and “began to run into the desert.”

As Sprecher continued his pursuit on foot, the Camray, its driver’s door open, kept moving and rolled off the embankment and into a ravine.

Sprecher caught up with Allen and arrested him. He is charged with DUI, Reckless Driving, and Eluding a Police Officer, in addition to turn signal and lane use violations.

Allen complained of injuries, and was examined at the scene by medical services first responders. Later, he was examined at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, then released.

As of press time, he remains in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center. His bond has been set at $45,000, cash or surety.

“This is what the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign for the 4th of July holiday is all about,” said Lowell. “We have set a zero tolerance standard for drunk driving. If you drive drunk and are caught, you’re going to jail.”

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Rock Springs and Green River Police Departments are all participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign throughout the 4th of July holiday. Law enforcement officers from all four agencies are out in force, targeting drink drivers.