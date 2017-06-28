Rock Springs Man Attempts to Flee GRPD, Crashes into Another Patrol Vehicle

GREEN RIVER — A Rock Springs man attempted to elude a Green River Police Officer on a traffic stop before crashing into a Green River Police patrol vehicle after a brief pursuit on Tuesday evening.

A Green River Patrol Officer attempted to stop a Nissan passenger car for speeding and passing in a no passing zone on East 2nd South at about 10:43 p.m. on June 27, 2017.

The driver attempted to elude the officer in a residential area. The vehicle failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of West Railroad Avenue and North 4th West and collided with the rear passenger side door area of another Officer’s patrol vehicle responding to the area.

Wyoming Highway Patrol was requested to complete an independent traffic crash report, due to the Green River Police Department being involved in the collision.

The driver and sole occupant in the Nissan, 20-year-old Marcus Inman was taken into custody by GRPD and taken to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County to be checked for possible injuries, where he refused treatment. At the hospital, a search warrant was obtained for a blood draw, in regards to suspected driver impairment of Inman. He was released from the hospital and was booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Inman was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol-incapable of safely driving and driving while under suspension. Inman also received citations for speeding, passing in a no passing zone, eluding a peace officer, driving the wrong way on a one way, and a stop sign violation.

A Green River Police Officer was treated and released on scene with minor injuries.

Contributing factors into the crash are still under investigation.

The Green River Police Department reminds citizens all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.