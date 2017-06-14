Rock Springs Man Bound Over For Trial

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The case of a man charged with a range of offenses stemming from a Sheriff’s Office investigation was bound over to District Court at his preliminary hearing Tuesday morning in Circuit Court in Rock Springs.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said Allen James “A.J.” Hendrickson, 29, was arrested in Rock Springs on June 2 by Corporal Steve Powell on a warrant charging him with Strangulation of a Household Member, two counts of Domestic Battery (Second Offense), two counts of False Imprisonment, and Unlawful Contact Without Bodily Injury.

As described in court documents, on May 9, 2017, Aubrey Jones, Hendrickson’s ex-wife, was found unconscious in her vehicle at a highway underpass east of Rock Springs. She told investigating deputies that she’d gone to the underpass to help Hendrickson with a flat tire and he had “back-handed her across the face” and “has threatened to kill her and her daughter on prior occasions.”

Jones also said that several days before, on May 6, she told Hendrickson that “she was going to leave, but he told her she wasn’t allowed to leave,” and that on May 7, Hendrickson “picked her up and threw her on the floor… got on top of her and covered her nose and mouth with one hand, and grabbed her throat with his other hand…” and “choked her so hard she saw silver stars” and “while he was choking her, he told her that she was going to make him kill her” and she “was ‘going black’ as if she was going unconscious.”

The documents also reference a prior instance when Jones told an investigating deputy she’d been injured by Hendrickson and describe abrasions, contusions, and bruises he observed directly.

Hendrickson remains in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center under a cash or surety bond of $50,000.