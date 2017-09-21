Rock Springs Man Sentenced To Jail, Fines, For Interference, False Reporting

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A Rock Springs man arrested in May and charged with Interference with a Peace Officer and False Reporting to Authorities has pled guilty and been sentenced, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said Thursday.

During the course of an investigation last spring, Dean Allen Muir, Jr., 27, admitted to deputies that he’d phoned in a false report of a shooting on the Little Bitter Creek Road on May 5.

At the time Muir made the call, Deputy Sheriff Derek Morrell was conducting a DUI investigation and had pulled over a friend of Muir’s in Clearview Acres, west of Rock Springs. Because of Muir’s call, Morrell was obliged cut his traffic stop short in order to respond to the shooting report, which described a victim possibly lying on the ground.

Muir told county officers that he called in the false report to prevent his friend being arrested for DUI.

Muir was sentenced on September 15 in Circuit Court in Rock Springs. On the charge of Interference with a Police Officer, Muir received a sentence of 12 months in the Sweetwater County Detention Center, with all but 30 days suspended, with credit for three days served. He was placed on 12 months unsupervised probation, and assessed a $100 fine, plus $200 CVCF (Crime Victims Compensation Fund).

On the charge of False Reporting to Authorities (Of an Emergency), Muir was sentenced to 12 months in the Sweetwater County Detention Center, with all but 30 days suspended and credit for three days served. He was placed on 12 months unsupervised probation, with jail and probation concurrent with the Interference with a Peace Officer charge. In addition, he is to perform 60 hours of community service at a non-profit organization, plus $100 CVCF, $40 court costs, and $100 public defender fees.