Rock Springs Man Transported To Hospital After Truck Wreck Near Eden

EDEN — The driver was Alex Jones a 53-year-old male from Rock Springs was driving a 2008 Peterbilt Semi hauling frack sand for Killer B Trucking.

He was headed northbound on US 191 at approximately milepost 35. As the vehicle approached a left-hand curve, it left the roadway causing the driver to overcorrect to the left and the vehicle overturned blocking both lanes of travel.

Trooper responded and the road was periodically closed for 3.5 hours. Some traffic was allowed to pass through as the investigation and cleanup continued. The vehicle was completely removed from the roadway and traffic resumed its normal flow around 1:00 pm.

Mr. Jones was transported to Rock Springs hospital for medical treatment. The driver was cited for failing to maintain his lane and the incident remains under investigation for additional charges.