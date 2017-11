ROCK SPRINGS– The Mayor’s Tree Lighting will take place this Saturday, December 2, at 5 pm, at the bottom of the A Street Bridge in downtown Rock Springs.



Event Details

Rock Springs Mayor Carl Demshar will be lighting the tree that sits at the bottom of the A Street Bridge near Broadway Street. After the tree lighting ceremony, the annual Holiday Lights Parade will kickoff at 5:30 pm.

