Rock Springs Meeting Will Discuss Veterans Skilled Nursing Facility

CHEYENNE — The director of the Wyoming Veterans Commission and a member from the Wyoming Department of Health will hold public meetings in the following locations to discuss veterans skilled nursing.

The meeting will be May 4, Rock Springs, 8 a.m., Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1302, Rock Springs.

There is also another meeting on May 3, Lander, 1 p.m., Wyoming Life Resource Center, 8204 WY 789.

The meetings are being held to provide information and accept public comment

regarding establishing a veterans skilled nursing facility in Wyoming, the availability of

nursing home beds in the state, and the demand by veterans for a skilled nursing facility in

Wyoming.

For more information, contact the Wyoming Veterans Commission at 307-777-8152.