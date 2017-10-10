Rock Springs Middle School Volleyball Plays Pinedale at Home

ROCK SPRINGS– The 7th and 8th grade Rock Springs and Pinedale volleyball teams played Tuesday, October 10, at the Rock Springs Junior High.
8th Grade A Team
The Rock Springs 8th grade A team beat Pinedale in three sets.
Rock Springs led the first set for most of the game, but Pinedale came back and won 26-24.
Rock Springs won the second set 25-9 and the third set 25-11.
8th Grade B Team
The Pinedale 8th grade B team beat Rock Springs in three sets.
Pinedale won the first set 25-18.
Rock Springs picked up momentum in the second set and won 25-23.
Pinedale came back in the third set, winning 25-21.
7th Grade A Team
The Pinedale 7th grade A team beat Rock Springs in three sets.
Rock Springs won the first set 25-23.
However Pinedale won the second and third set 23-17.
7th Grade B Team
The Rock Springs 7th grade B team beat Pinedale in two sets.
Rock Springs won the first set 25-23, and the second set 25-22.
The two teams played a third game to 15 points for fun.