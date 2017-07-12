Rock Springs Mother Seeking Living Kidney Donor For Son

ROCK SPRINGS — The following is a letter from Joanne Lane asking the community to help find a kidney donor for her son.

This link will take you to a living donation fact sheet.

The letter follows:

Former resident of Rock Springs, Scott Lane is in desperate need of a kidney transplant. He has complications from type 1 diabetes that he contracted at the age of 10.

Scott is the son of Jack and Joann Lane, who are life long residents of Rock Springs. His siblings are brother, Mark Lane, and sister Natalie Lane, both of Rock Springs.

Scott is a Rock Springs High School Graduate, and a graduate of the University of Wyoming. He has resided in the Denver area for the past 25 years.

He is a husband, father, musician and has been active in Tai Chi and Aikido for many years. He is the owner of a Great Pyrenees rescue dog, Sophie.

Scott is a radio communications specialist for Adcom 911 helping fire, police, EMS and schools helping other stay in touch when it counts the most.

If you wish to help or learn more contact:

Recipient: Scott Lane, Donor Champion Mary Ann Lombard (Scott’s wife), at 303-941-7829, email xbrainmal@aol.com or contact UC Health, Living Donor Dept. 720-848-0855, www.uchealth.org/livingkidneydonation.

If you have interest in being a donor for Scott Lane please make sure you give the donor department his name.

For more information contact Maryann.