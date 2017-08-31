Rock Springs Named Semi-Finalist for 2018 Great American Main Street Award

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Main Street has been selected as a semi-finalist for the National Main Street Center’s 2018 Great American Main Street Award. The award recognizes exceptional Main Street communities that excel at comprehensive, preservation-based commercial district revitalization.

“What an honor it is for the City of Rock Springs’ Main Street Program to be selected as one of the 10 semi-finalists for the Great American Main Street Award,” says Mayor of Rock Springs Carl Demshar. “Being selected as a semi-finalist is a direct reflection of the commitment and dedication of Chad Banks, URA/Main Street Manager, the URA/Main Street Board, and the countless volunteers who give their time and talents to ensure the success of our Main Street Program.”

The 10 semi-finalists were selected by a national jury of community development professionals and representatives of government agencies involved in economic development and historic preservation. Contest organizers say the semi-finalists exemplify the power of the Main Street Approach® to transform traditional downtowns and neighborhood business districts.

“Our goal was to be recognized in the top 10 this year, and it’s thrilling to reach this milestone,” says Chad Banks, Manager of the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA). “Anytime Rock Springs is recognized for our achievements, it benefits the entire community by putting us on the map and shining a spotlight on what a great community Rock Springs is.”

For the last 10 years, the Rock Springs Main Street/URA has led the charge in reinventing downtown Rock Springs. Key efforts include refurbishing historic signature structures, including the Freight Station and the Broadway Theater. Banks says these event venues consistently draw visitors and locals to the district, anchoring downtown development for local restaurants, shops, boutiques and service establishments.

Linda Klinck, Program Manager for Wyoming Main Street, says it is exciting to see another Wyoming community recognized for breathing new life into its downtown corridor. “Under Chad’s leadership, and with the support of the city and many volunteers, Rock Springs is making effective investments to ensure continued growth and improvement in the district,” says Klinck. “Wyoming Main Street congratulates their progress and looks forward to their bright future.”



Winners will be announced at the 2018 Main Street Now Conference in Kansas City, Mo. The 2018 Great American Main Street Awards are sponsored by U.S. Bank.