Rock Springs Periodontics Hiring Billing Coordinator/Office Manager

Rock Springs Periodontics is looking to hire a Billing Coordinator/Office Manager.

This position is responsible for the coordination and processing of insurance payments, verifications, all billing coordination of benefits, and ongoing communications with insurance carriers.

Great interpersonal skills are required.

If you are looking for a wonderful position in a team oriented environment

please send your resume to rockspringsperio@gmail.com

Responsibilities Include:

Processes all insurance billings for patient services.

Responsible for insurance verifications and accurate communications to staff and patients regarding the insurance coverage.

Coordinates and process payments from insurance carriers and troubleshoots and issues related to these payments.

Ensures coordination of benefits are accurate and considered as part of the financial planning.

Serves as a liaison between insurance carriers, staff and patients to resolve any concerns and maintain a positive working relationship.

Ensures all insurance related duties are completed in a timely and accurate manner to ensure excellent patient relations and financial success for the Practice.

Achieves revenue goal by effectively managing collections and receivable, insurance billing and miscellaneous operations expenses.

Manages and assists designated office team members with appropriate payment and insurance processes.

Makes definite financial agreements with each patient in accordance with office policy

Other Duties as required.

Minimum Qualifications:

1-2 years dental insurance/billing experience is required.

Knowledge in federal and state regulations

Accuracy and organization are a must

Familiarity with financial plans

Strong capability with Microsoft Office applications

Dentrix experience helpful

To Apply

Interested individuals, please send a resume to rockspringsperio@gmail.com

