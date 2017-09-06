Rock Springs Periodontics Hiring Dental Office Receptionist

Rock Springs Periodontics is looking to hire a Dental Office Receptionist.

Rock Springs Periodontics is looking to expand the office. We have an immediate opening for a detail oriented office receptionist in a dental office setting.

Must have excellent customer service skills, be able to answer incoming calls, schedule appointments, checking patients in and out, and verifying eligibility and benefits. Experience with Dentrix software is preferred.

If you are looking for a wonderful position in a team oriented environment

please send your resume to rockspringsperio@gmail.com

Responsibilities Include:

Answering phone calls and questions.

Making and confirming appointments with patients.

Pulling and updating patient files after each appointment.

Greeting patients.

Performing clerical duties such as copying, faxing, filing, emailing etc.

Check-in patients, gathering all personal and insurance information needed.

Minimum Qualifications:

Efficient in time management.

Exceptional multitasking and organizational skills.

Understanding of all confidential laws and procedures.

Knowledge of dental terminology.

Proficient in office management computer programs.

Friendly service offered to all customers and staff.

Experience with many different types of insurance and their coverage.

To Apply

Interested individuals, please send a resume to rockspringsperio@gmail.com

