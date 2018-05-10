Rock Springs Phosphate Plant Invests $1.64 Million in Energy Efficiency

ROCK SPRINGS — The J.R. Simplot Company’s phosphate manufacturing facility in Rock Springs has made strides in saving energy.

This year, the ammonia production plant is saving more than 7.1 million kilowatt- hours – energy equivalent to that used in 790 homes annually.

Within the last two years, Simplot invested $1.64 million into energy-saving measures in their new state of the art facility. Those efforts included efficient design, advanced motor controls, and upgrading cooling systems and compressors.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tuesday Rocky Mountain Power awarded the company a $1,107,031 wattsmart Business incentive to cover a majority of the project costs. The effort has yielded an annual savings of $416,251 a year for Simplot Phosphates.

Wattsmart Business incentives offer technical expertise and cash incentives for improving the energy efficiency of businesses. Incentives are available to qualifying commercial, industrial and irrigation customers for new construction and retrofit projects.

“We’re always trying to find new, sustainable ways to produce more with less, and to do so in ways that meet the environmental, social, and economic needs of our customers and communities where we operate,” said Bill Whitacre, President and CEO of the J.R. Simplot Company. “This is a great example of that and it will be well worth the investment in the long run.”

Through almost 90 years, Simplot has built an integrated portfolio that includes mining, fertilizer manufacturing, farming, ranching and cattle production, food processing, food brands and other enterprises related to agriculture. The company began manufacturing phosphate fertilizer at its Rock Springs facility in 1986.

“Simplot is a valuable partner that shares Rocky Mountain Power’s core values of respect and stewardship of resources,” said Cindy Crane, president and CEO of Rocky Mountain Power. “This has been a successful multi-year project and we look forward to working together in the future. “