Rock Springs Planning & Zoning Receives Notifications

ROCK SPRINGS – The Wednesday evening meeting of the Rock Springs Planning & Zoning Commission was brief and to the point.

There were three notifications of minor site plans and staff approved conditional use permits:

Conditional Use Permit approval for a special purpose fence at 1326 Carbon Street, Jesse Hatch applicant. (Project #: PZ-17-00139, Staff Representative: Amy Cox, Planning Technician)

. Minor Site Plan approval for The Rep Center, 421 N. Front Street, Keylee Willson applicant. (Project #: PZ-17-00149, Staff Representative: Amy Cox, Planning Technician)

. Conditional Use Permit approval for off-site parking, 1206 Elk Street, Carole Edman applicant. (Project #: PZ-17-00159, Staff Representative: Amy Cox, Planning Technician)

.

City Council Updates

The meeting also included updates on City Council actions.

On Sept. 19 the City Council had a 2nd Reading of Ordinance (2017-11) amending the official Zoning Map of Rock Springs for two (2) tracts of land totaling 0.65 acres from Light Industrial (I-1) to Low Density Residential (R-2) located off Moore Avenue.

The Ordinance was passed unanimously by the City Council at their Oct. 3 meeting.

Councilmen on Oct. 3 also unanimously passed Resolution (2017-106) amending the official Land Use Map of the City of Rock Springs from High Density Residential (HDR) to Low Density Residential (LDR) for two (2) tracts of land totaling 0.65 acres located off Moore Avenue.

Attending the Oct. 11 Rock Springs Planning & Zoning Commission meeting were Chairman Joe Drnas, Vice Chairman Mike Shaw, and commission members Gabe Bustos, Keaton West, Sue Lozier, Lauren Schoenfeld, Mark Erickson and Matthew Jackman. Commission member Tim Sheehan was absent.