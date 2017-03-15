Rock Springs Police Department Seeking Info In Euclid Avenue Assault

Rock Springs, WY— The Rock Springs Police Department is seeking info in an assault that occurred On March 4, 2017.

According to the RSPD, officers responded to the 700 block of Euclid Avenue for an assault that had occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. The investigation revealed that a female was assaulted by a male suspect approximately 30-35 years of age.

The suspect was reported to be a Hispanic male with a darker complexion, approximately 5 foot 4 inches tall, clean-shaven, with short hair. He was wearing a dark-colored, flat-brimmed hat, light blue jeans, and a black, puffy coat.

If you have information regarding this subject or were in the area at the time of the assault, please contact Corporal Salazar with the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1588.