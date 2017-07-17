Rock Springs Police Department Warns Of Scam

ROCK SPRINGS — According to Chief Dwane Pacheco, Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department have responded to complaints of another scam.

The caller reports to be from the State of Wyoming and is offering grant money to persons who are from Wyoming and have good credit. The caller has attempted to solicit person’s private information most likely in an attempt to gain credit using this information.

So far no one has reported giving the caller any personal information but the police department wanted to make people aware of the scam in hopes of preventing any identity theft or financial loss. If you receive a call from someone reporting to be from the State of Wyoming offering free grant money the best course of action is to simply hang up the phone.

If you do receive a phone call from someone asking for access to personal or financial information, and there are questions to the legitimacy of the call, don’t give out any information. Get the caller’s name and phone number and contact the institution that is reportedly calling you directly. Feel free to contact the police department with any questions or issues and we will be more than happy to assist you.