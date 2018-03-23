Rock Springs Police Evidence Room Maintains Accreditation

ROCK SPRINGS — According to Chief Dwane Pacheco, the Rock Springs Police Evidence Room Maintains IAPE Accreditation.

After completing the International Property and Evidence Room Annual Review, the Rock Springs Police Department and Evidence Technician, Sandy Cleveland, have met the IAPE Property and Evidence Room Professional Standards for continued accreditation for 2018.

The award of the IAPE Accreditation was the result of a multi-step process that included the assessment of the Rock Springs Police Department’s written directives and policies and in-depth review of the processes and procedures used by the department regarding property and evidence.

Stephen R. Campbell of IAPE commended Sandy and the police department for the continuing excellence in property room management.

During the past year, over 6,000 pieces of evidence were processed and over 29,000 pieces of evidence are currently stored in the property room.

Sandy has been the department’s Evidence Technician and Property Room Custodian for the past twelve years and the IAPE accreditation is a result of her hard work and dedication to this critical law enforcement task.