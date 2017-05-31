Rock Springs Raconteurs To Host Charter Party

ROCK SPRINGS — The Charter Party for The Rock Springs Raconteurs will be held on Thursday, June 1 at the White Mountain Library at 6:30 pm.

If you are interested in participating the address is 2935 Sweetwater Drive in Rock Springs.

The organization is dedicated to improving public speaking capabilities and promoting leadership for its members.

The normal meetings are on the 3rd floor of the Rocky Mountain Bank Building every Thursday at 6 pm.

Part of the meeting will be table topics during this portion of the meeting “Topics Master” asks questions of someone from the audience, who then gives a response no less than 1 minute in length and no longer than 1:30.