ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Raconteurs Toastmasters will mark its 1st anniversary on April 26, 2018. In honor of the occasion, a celebration will be held on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at White Mountain Library beginning at 6 p.m.

Members of the public are invited to this event to learn more about Toastmasters. Refreshments, door prizes, and a Table Topics contest will be offered. Since 2017, the club has been dedicated to helping people become better speakers and leaders.

“Rock Springs Raconteurs Toastmasters provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to overcome their fear of public speaking and sharpen presentation skills,” says Jason Armstrong, Club President. “Other benefits include the opportunity to increase one’s confidence, build critical thinking skills and become an effective listener,” says Armstrong.

Chartered with 20 members in 2017, Toastmasters Rock Springs Raconteurs is located in District 26. The club meets the 1st-4th Thursday of each month from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. in Room 1003 at Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs.

For more information about the club, please visit this link.