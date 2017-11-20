Rock Springs Rotary Provides 3rd Graders With Dictionaries

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Rock Springs Rotary provides third graders with dictionaries every October to help students improve and expand vocabulary skills”, explained Mrs. Lininger.

Rotary has provided dictionaries to every third grader in the county for many years.

“Third grade is the time students transition from learning to read to reading to learn, which makes this a perfect time to receive your very own dictionary,” said Rotarian Ken Wilbert.

Over 650 dictionaries were delivered to students in Rock Springs, Green River, Farson, Wamsutter and Granger this year alone.