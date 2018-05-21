Rock Springs Simplot Hiring a Safety Specialist

.

Safety Specialist – Job ID 5308

Description

The J.R. Simplot Company is a diverse, privately held organization, with roots firmly planted in agriculture and agriculture-related businesses. These endeavors have been around for centuries and will continue to be a vital part of the global economy. We currently have a position available at our facility in Rock Springs Plant – Rock Springs, WY. The Rock Springs resource-rich area offers affordable housing and excellent high desert recreation.

Summary

Works under close supervision. Performs assigned tasks from detailed instructions and established procedures. Work is reviewed for soundness of judgment and for following the defined policies and procedures. Assists others in developing, implementing, and evaluating programs to assure personnel and facility safety.

Responsibilities

Participates with others in monitoring and controlling the organization’s safety standards in accordance with OSHA and State regulations. Conducts audits of safety programs at the plant and identifies and controls significant loss-producing exposures.

Provides input for the development and implementation of phases of programs and record keeping systems to track and evaluate personnel injury and illness experience.

Conducts basic trend analysis, audits, accident investigations, and site inspections of operational procedures, facility design, equipment, and materials.

Assists others in developing and conducting phases of employee training, emergency preparedness, and quality assurance programs.

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree from 4 year college or university

Five plus years related experience and/or training.

Good oral and written communication skills.

Ability to read and interpret Federal Regulations and technical documents.

Developing ability to write clear, concise technical reports and documents.

Must be competent working with computer programs such as Windows, Access, Word, and Excel.

May provide leadership to less experienced specialists and to technicians.

Good analytical (math or statistical) skills.

Disclaimer – These statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by people assigned to this classification. They are not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and skills required of personnel so classified.

A combination of education, training and/or experience will be considered for this position.

To Apply

Interested Candidates can apply through the Simplot website Job ID#5308. Please no calls or visits to the plant.

Please prepare a cover letter outlining your interest and qualifications and submit with your resume via our online application process described above. For best results, please upload your resume as a Microsoft Word or Adobe PDF document. This process includes additional job-relevant questions, so plan on at least 20 minutes when you apply.

When a position is in the interview stage or has been filled, it will no longer appear on our Simplot Careers website. If you experience any technical difficulties when applying through our online system, please contact our Employment Center for assistance at careers@simplot.com.

**The J.R. Simplot Company is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, age, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, genetic information, physical or mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, military or veteran status, marital status, or any other protected status.**

