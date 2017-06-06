Rock Springs Simplot Plant Hiring for Laborers

J.R. Simplot Company’s Rock Springs Plant is currently taking applications for Laborers.

The J.R. Simplot Company is a diverse, privately held organization, with roots firmly planted in agriculture and agriculture-related businesses.

These endeavors have been around for centuries and will continue to be a vital part of the global economy. The Rock Springs Plant will be taking online applications for Laborers until June 16th, 2017.

Job Description

Laborers are responsible for routine tank cleaning, filter maintenance, routine vessel entries, plant housekeeping, operation of fork lift and skid steer loaders, and hand tools. Laborers are required to be knowledgeable of necessary PPE and maintain a safe working environment.

Candidates must have a High School Diploma or Equivalent Education and a valid Driver’s License.

To apply, visit simplot.com/careers

Please prepare a resume to submit via our online application process on the website listed. For best results, please upload your resume as a Microsoft Word or Adobe PDF document.

This process includes additional job-relevant questions, so plan on at least 20 minutes when you apply.

Applications will not be accepted at the location.

**The J.R. Simplot Company is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer.

