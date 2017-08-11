Rock Springs Simplot Plant Hiring Mechanic

J.R. Simplot Company’s Rock Springs Plant is currently taking applications for a Mechanic.

The J.R. Simplot Company is a diverse, privately held organization, with roots firmly planted in agriculture and agriculture-related businesses. These endeavors have been around for centuries and will continue to be a vital part of the global economy. We currently have a Mechanic position available at our facility in Rock Springs, WY.

Apply at Simplot.com/careers.

Job Description

The Mechanic is responsible for performing Millwright/Welding jobs as assigned, work cooperatively with a variety of teams with in the plant, and will be required to complete the Maintenance skills training and testing program.

It is preferred that candidates have a minimum of 2 years industrial maintenance experience and/or Associates Degree in Industrial Maintenance.

Apply Today

Please prepare a cover letter outlining your interest and qualifications and submit with your resume via our online application process described above.

For best results, please upload your resume as a Microsoft Word or Adobe PDF document. This process includes additional job-relevant questions, so plan on at least 20 minutes when you apply.

**The J.R. Simplot Company is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer.

