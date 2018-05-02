Rock Springs Students Enjoy Frontier Days [PHOTOS]

ROCK SPRINGS– Sweetwater County School District #1 fourth grade students are learning about life on the frontier today and tomorrow at the Sweetwater Events Complex for the annual Frontier Days.

The students dress up as pioneers, Native Americans, and mountain men, and move through stations learning about activities and chores that people performed in the past on the frontier.

They learned about the weapons that Native Americans used, how to tan hides, how to pan for gold, and learned about trapping. They also sang along to old western and cowboy songs.

Check out some photos of today’s activities at Frontier Days below.