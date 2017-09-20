Rock Springs Swimming and Diving Win at Home

Rock Springs Swimming and Diving took first place at their home meet on Tuesday, September 19, where they competed against Evanston, Lyman, and Rawlins.

The Lady Tigers placed first in the 200-yard medley relay, second in the 400-yard freestyle relay, and fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Tanner Miller placed first in both the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke.

Payton Miller placed first in the 500-yard freestyle and third in the 200-yard individual medley.

Shelby Aldred placed third in both the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly.

Aubrey Martinez placed fifth in both the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle.

Addy Fernandez placed second in both the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard backstroke.

Holly Hasselhunn placed fifth in the 500-yard freestyle.

Whitney Anderson placed third in the 100-yard backstroke.

Brixen Mathis placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Ali Lange and Enshawntae Rall took first and second place, respectively, in the 1-meter diving.

Team Rankings: