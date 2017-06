Members of Rock Springs Tae Kwon-Do received the first place school trophy at the Utah Cup Tournament.

The tournament was was held in Salt Lake on May 20, 2017.

.

Photo

Pictured from left are:

Front row: Uric Chavez, Roland Flynn and Rick Spann.

Back row: Elizabeth Lemon, Nathaniel Lemon, Mathew Lemon, Emmit Brown, Kevin Smith, Jael Smith, Brent Lemon and Tassie Smith.