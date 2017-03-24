Rock Springs Tiger Jack Stout Will be a Mustang Next Season

ROCK SPRINGS – While he just started his final year of Rock Springs High School soccer, Tiger Jack Stout has already made his decision on where he will play in the future.

On Friday, Stout signed his letter of intent to play for the Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs next season. Both Stout and the Mustangs are excited about the decision. WWCC Head Coach Jeff Atkinson said Stout will have an opportunity early for the Mustangs as they graduated most of their center backs this season.

“He (Stout) brings a good mix of speed, intelligence and physicality which is what we look for in our center backs,” Atkinson said. “Jack will have a chance to step on the field and compete for starting time and playing time early on.”

Stout is also excited about the opportunity to play at the next level.

“It’s a great program and close to home,” Stout said. “I think next year they (WWCC) will have a great team and it’s the best choice for me to be successful in the future.”

Not only is Stout excited about playing next year, he also looks forward to having a successful future in the classroom. His hope is to teach biology and plans on majoring in secondary education.

