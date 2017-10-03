Rock Springs Tigers Cross Country Results from Park City Race

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School cross country team raced in the Park City Invitational Cross Country Meet last Friday, September 29.

Rock Springs High School

The meet consisted of a morning race and an afternoon race. The morning race had 16 boys teams compete and 14 girls teams compete. The afternoon race had 20 boys teams compete and seventeen girls teams compete. The Tigers ran the afternoon race.

The boys varsity team placed ninth out of 20 teams.

The girls varsity team placed seventh out of 17 teams.

Upcoming Meet

The Tigers will host their home meet this Friday, October 6 at the White Mountain Golf Course. The girls race will be at 4 pm and the boys race will be at 4:45 pm.

This will be their last competition before the Regional meet in Jackson Hole on Friday, October 13.