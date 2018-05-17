Rock Springs U8 Avengers Take First and Second in Sheridan

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs U8 Avengers soccer teams place first and second at the 2018 Snickers Big Horn Cup in Sheridan on May 12 and 13.

The U8 Avengers Boys team and the U8 Avengers Coed team faced off in the championship game to take first and second place, respectively.

The Boys team beat Heart Mountain USA and Johnson County Soccer on Saturday, May 12, and beat Riverton Youth on Sunday, May 13 prior to thee championship game.

The Coed team won over Riverton Youth and Heart Mountain USA on Saturday, and the Green River Spurs on Sunday.